Dodgers' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

It's hard to find a glaring flaw on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster.

Gavin Lux is holding his own filling in for the injured Corey Seager at shortstop, and the team has enough offensive firepower to give him a long leash while he continues to build toward reaching his considerable long-term ceiling.

The starting rotation is stacked, even with Dustin May on the injured list, and ranks second in the majors with a 3.00 ERA through 80 games.

If there's one area that could use an infusion of talent this summer, it's the bullpen.

The relief corps ranks 10th in the majors with a 3.61 ERA, and the late-inning unit of Kenley Jansen, Blake Treinen, Victor Gonzalez and Jimmy Nelson has been rock-solid. A contender can never have too many reliable bullpen arms, though.

Adding a controllable reliever would prepare the team for the potential losses of Jansen and Nelson in free agency this winter, but they could also target a rental arm to add more length to the pen.

We've highlighted three relievers who should be on the Dodgers' radar as the deadline approaches.