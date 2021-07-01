Updated 2021 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Is Kawhi Leonard Up for Grabs?

1 of 8

20. Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond was likely hoping to rehab his value when he signed with the high-profile Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately, he looked very much like a basketball dinosaur in both his 2020-21 stops, thanks to one-dimensional offense and an inability to move around the perimeter on defense.

Still, Drummond is an all-time great rebounder. If his next team can convince him to focus on being a rim runner and protector above all else, he may still be a positive contributor.

19. Montrezl Harrell

Another Lakers big who sometimes struggles in today's highly switchable game, Montrezl Harrell is a more dynamic option in the pick-and-roll than Drummond. In theory, he should hold up a little better against wings on defense, too.

His lack of size (6'7") for a center can be a problem, though. Even as small lineups like the ones deployed by the Los Angeles Clippers this postseason become more popular, rim protection is important to have.

18. Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is a good example of a big who adapted to the league-wide evolution that occurred over the course of his career. Even as age and injuries have affected his athleticism, Griffin's passing and the addition of a jump shot should make him a solid role player for the closing chapters of his career.

Of course—his resurgence with the Brooklyn Nets notwithstanding—health will be a concern for Griffin from now until the end of his career. That will be a consideration for whoever signs him next.

17. Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder may have been miscast as a starting point guard by the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers. His most efficient, and perhaps best, season was 2019-20, when he came off the bench and finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting.

As part of second units, Schroder's tendency to sometimes dominate the ball is less of a problem. And backup defenders have a tougher time keeping him away from the rim.

16. Devonte' Graham (Restricted)

Devonte' Graham's raw production was somewhat muted by the arrival of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward, but he remains a solid playmaker and floor spacer whose overall impact on the Charlotte Hornets has been huge.

This season, they were plus-3.0 points per 100 possessions with Graham on the floor and minus-7.7 with him off.

Below-average effective field-goal percentages in each of his three seasons are concerning, but he'd instantly be one of the game's best backup guards if a team signed him for that role.