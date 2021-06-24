Kemba Walker Trade Rumors: Thunder Close to Moving PG Again After Celtics Deal

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Another trade involving Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Kemba Walker is reportedly "imminent" after the four-time All-Star was acquired from the Boston Celtics last week.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that Walker is expected to have a short stay with OKC, but it's "unclear whether the trade will occur before or after the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season."

Oklahoma City traded Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick to the Celtics in exchange for Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round selection.

Walker missed the start of the 2020-21 season while recovering from treatment on his left knee, and he sat out games throughout the campaign to manage the injury.

Bleacher Report's Farbod Esnaashari reported in early June the Celtics had previously tried to trade the veteran guard for Jrue Holiday, who was instead dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks in November, but there were lingering effects as Walker was "hurt by Boston's efforts to trade him."

So Boston was able to find a deal with OKC that provides them with financial flexibility, and now the Thunder will seemingly try to flip the 2011 first-round pick for someone who better fits their rebuild.

Walker remained productive when healthy this season, averaging 19.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 43 appearances for the C's during the regular season. He missed the final two games of their first-round playoff elimination by the Brooklyn Nets with lingering knee issues, though.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thunder general manager Sam Presti didn't tip his hand after the blockbuster deal, saying he could envision the longtime Charlotte Hornets star playing alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt.

"I don't think anything's gonna change with Shai," Presti said. "Good players learn to play together."

It's not a natural partnership, however. Walker is used to playing with the ball in his hands, a role OKC opened up for the 22-year-old after trading Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder.

The 31-year-old UConn product would be a better fit on a contender at this stage of his career, but a list of potential suitors hasn't emerged yet following his arrival to the Thunder.