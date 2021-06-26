0 of 10

The 91st MLB All-Star Game will be held July 13 at Coors Field, the home of the Colorado Rockies. The All-Star festivities begin Monday with the Home Run Derby. The Derby might not count for much, but it has long been a showcase of some of the game's most explosive hitters, including Ken Griffey Jr., Mark McGwire, Barry Bonds and, more recently, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

But many prolific hitters haven't won it all at the Midsummer Classic. Some, like Alex Rodriguez, aren't fans of the event because of the perceived "hangover" effect on a player's swing. The Home Run Derby Curse is a myth that has persisted throughout the years, discouraging some from entering into the event. But it appears to be just that—a myth.

MLB.com's Mike Pietrello tried to put that notion to bed two years ago with research that disproves the theory that power diminishes after participating in the derby, and SABR came to the same conclusion back in 2010, calling the curse "fiction."

I've listed 10 of the best hitters to never win a Home Run Derby, but only one of them has never competed. It doesn't make sense to list all of the players who declined the event, except for one, because he's the best hitter in baseball.

There are plenty of others who didn't make this list, like Manny Ramirez, Adrian Beltre and Alex Rodriguez. For Beltre and Rodriguez, the Derby just lacks appeal. Ramirez competed in one Derby, and it's been contested 34 times. So it's a lot of competitors.

With that said, here are 10 hitters that never won a Derby, including two who still could.