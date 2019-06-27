Angels' Mike Trout Says MLB Asks Him to Participate in HR Derby 'Every Year'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has never competed in the Home Run Derby, but Major League Baseball isn't going to give up on him.

As he explained Thursday, the league continually tries to get him to participate in the contest.

"Every year. Every year they ask me," Trout said, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

The outfielder has been one of the best hitters in baseball every year since his rookie season in 2012, finishing in the top four of the American League MVP voting all seven seasons and winning the prestigious award twice.

He has displayed impressive power during this stretch by hitting at least 25 home runs every year.

Trout already has 22 homers in 2019 and entered Thursday tied for third in the American League. There is no denying he would have the ability to succeed in a contest like this one.

Despite his ability, fans around the country haven't received many chances to see the superstar in action. Between late-night games and the fact the Angels have only made one playoff appearance in his career—a three-game sweep at the hands of the Kansas City Royals in the first round of the 2014 postseason—Trout's time in the spotlight has been limited.

Competing in this event would put him on a bigger stage for a rare moment in his career.

The good news is he isn't ruling out a future appearance in the derby.

"Maybe one year I'll say to myself, 'Hey, let's do it,'" he said Thursday. "I'm obviously a big fan of watching it. It's just what it is. I enjoyed watching it as a kid, thought it was cool. I just never really wanted to do it."

While no one wants him to get hurt or ruin his swing, virtually all fans would love to see him compete in this exciting event at least once.