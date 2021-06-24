X

    Rays' Wander Franco Debut Card Breaks Topps Now 24-Hour Sales Record

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 24, 2021

    Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Wander Franco finally made his long-awaited MLB debut on Tuesday, and the card memorializing the moment set a new sales record, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

    His Topps Now debut card sold 61,035 copies in one day. In his impressive first appearance, he recorded his first major league hit on a game-tying three-run home run. The Rays eventually fell to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings. 

    Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

    JUST IN: Wander Franco debut card breaks 24 hour @Topps Now sales record. 61,305 of these cards were ordered in a single day. https://t.co/joahgG1UBI

    "In that at-bat I actually knew I was going to hit a home run because that was the pitch I was looking for,'' Franco told reporters through an interpreter after the game. "I ended up getting the pitch that I was looking for and I was able to help the team out.''

    The 20-year-old was the top prospect in MLB when the Tampa Bay Rays called him up in preparation for their crucial AL East series against the Red Sox earlier this week. He hit .315 with seven home runs and 39 RBI with the Triple-A Durham Bulls earlier this year. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Fans Call Out Strange Combination in MLB All-Star Unis

      Fans Call Out Strange Combination in MLB All-Star Unis
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Fans Call Out Strange Combination in MLB All-Star Unis

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole

      It took all of two days for sticky stuff rules to go downhill 🙄

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole
      Tampa Bay Rays logo
      Tampa Bay Rays

      Scherzer-Girardi Fiasco Exposed Dangerous Loophole

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R MLB Community Roundup 📝

      @JoelReuter talks the HR Derby lineup, 2021 MLB draft, the trade deadline and more 📲

      B/R MLB Community Roundup 📝
      Tampa Bay Rays logo
      Tampa Bay Rays

      B/R MLB Community Roundup 📝

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Rays 8, Red Sox 2: The Sweet Taste of Victory

      Rays 8, Red Sox 2: The Sweet Taste of Victory
      Tampa Bay Rays logo
      Tampa Bay Rays

      Rays 8, Red Sox 2: The Sweet Taste of Victory

      DRaysBay
      via DRaysBay