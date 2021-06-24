Rays' Wander Franco Debut Card Breaks Topps Now 24-Hour Sales Record

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Wander Franco finally made his long-awaited MLB debut on Tuesday, and the card memorializing the moment set a new sales record, according to Darren Rovell of Action Network.

His Topps Now debut card sold 61,035 copies in one day. In his impressive first appearance, he recorded his first major league hit on a game-tying three-run home run. The Rays eventually fell to the Boston Red Sox 9-5 in 11 innings.

"In that at-bat I actually knew I was going to hit a home run because that was the pitch I was looking for,'' Franco told reporters through an interpreter after the game. "I ended up getting the pitch that I was looking for and I was able to help the team out.''

The 20-year-old was the top prospect in MLB when the Tampa Bay Rays called him up in preparation for their crucial AL East series against the Red Sox earlier this week. He hit .315 with seven home runs and 39 RBI with the Triple-A Durham Bulls earlier this year.