Knicks News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 19 Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The NBA draft lottery set the order for July 29. Barring a trade, the New York Knicks will need to find a rookie gem in the middle of the first round, starting with pick No. 19.

The Knicks will go into the offseason with the intent to build on a foundation set this past season. Following a 41-31 campaign as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, the front office must find complementary pieces to the roster's core players, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.

Most importantly, the Knicks have to restructure their backcourt and add shooters to the starting and second units. However, the team has a decision to make on center Mitchell Robinson's club option that may influence its draft plans. Keep in mind that New York also has the Dallas Mavericks' first-round pick (No. 21).

Let's see what route expert draft analysts chose for the Knicks at No. 19 and how these prospects fit with the roster.