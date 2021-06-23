Knicks News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 19 Pick

Knicks News: Who Experts Expect Team to Select with No. 19 PickJune 23, 2021
The NBA draft lottery set the order for July 29. Barring a trade, the New York Knicks will need to find a rookie gem in the middle of the first round, starting with pick No. 19.
The Knicks will go into the offseason with the intent to build on a foundation set this past season. Following a 41-31 campaign as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, the front office must find complementary pieces to the roster's core players, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.
Most importantly, the Knicks have to restructure their backcourt and add shooters to the starting and second units. However, the team has a decision to make on center Mitchell Robinson's club option that may influence its draft plans. Keep in mind that New York also has the Dallas Mavericks' first-round pick (No. 21).
Let's see what route expert draft analysts chose for the Knicks at No. 19 and how these prospects fit with the roster.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman: SG Chris Duarte, Oregon
In the Knicks' first-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks, one basic but glaring void became apparent in the last three games. They need another reliable scorer. New York didn't crack 100 points in Games 3, 4 or 5.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman addressed that issue with Chris Duarte, who shot 42.4 percent from three-point territory in his final year at Oregon. At 6'6", 190 pounds, he shouldn't have an issue with getting shots up over smaller defenders or knocking down jumpers with a hand in his face.
Duarte made the 2020-21 Pac-12 All-Defensive team, so head coach Tom Thibodeau should be pleased with his defensive effort. He led the conference in steals (49) last season.
At 24 years old, Duarte doesn't have a high ceiling, but because of his maturity, he's a player who can possibly contribute right away. With Reggie Bullock on an expiring contract, the Knicks can take the Oregon product as a younger three-and-D player who's already comfortable in that role.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony: G Jared Butler, Baylor
ESPN's Jonathan Givony believes the Knicks could select Jared Butler, a combo guard who's an efficient shooter and a decent distributor as a floor general. However, New York must keep an eye on his medical checks.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Butler needs clearance from the Fitness-To-Play Panel because of a heart condition. For the time being, he cannot participate in any on-court activities.
If Butler gains clearance, he's a top-20 pick because of his ability to create for himself and others. Whether Derrick Rose returns or not, the Knicks should stock up on playmaking guards. Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina don't bring enough offensively. Thibodeau benched the former for the last three games of the playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks.
Butler won the 2021 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player award, averaging 15.2 points and five assists in six games. He can pair with Immanuel Quickley, who's more of a scorer than a distributor, and serve as a lead guard if healthy.
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie: C Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
The Athletic's Sam Vecenie took a long-term approach with the 19th overall pick. He went with Isaiah Jackson as a potentially inexpensive addition to the frontcourt and leverage piece in case the front office doesn't commit to Mitchell Robinson, who has a 2021-22 club option.
The Knicks can exercise Robinson's option and hope he can stay healthy next season. He missed 41 games and the postseason with a broken right hand and a fractured right foot this past campaign. With Nerlens Noel on an expiring contract, Jackson would give the team another option at center on fresh legs.
Only 19 years old, Jackson has a lot of room to grow, but he's already shown the ability to run the floor and finish at the rim in one season at Kentucky.
Jackson will likely continue to fill out his frame, so don't worry too much about his slender size. He's an athletic big who could easily record double-doubles and swat a few shots in every contest. The 6'10", 206-pounder ranked 12th across the NCAA in blocks (65) last season.
While Knicks fans may clamor for a guard once the team is on the clock, the front office's assessment of Robinson's future could put Jackson on the radar at No. 19.
Stats courtesy of Sports Reference.