2021 NBA Mock Draft, Post-Draft Lottery Edition

51. Memphis Grizzlies (via Blazers): Daishen Nix (G League Ignite, PG, 2002)

52. Detroit Pistons (via Lakers): Luka Garza (Iowa, C, Senior)

53. New Orleans Pelicans (via Mavericks): Matthew Hurt (Duke, PF, Sophomore)

54. Indiana Pacers (via Bucks): Joe Wieskamp (Iowa, SF, Junior)

55. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Juhann Begarin (Paris Basketball, SG, 2002)

56. Charlotte Hornets (via Clippers): Isaiah Livers (Michigan, SF, Senior)

57. Charlotte Hornets (via Nets): Neemias Queta (Utah State, C, Junior)

58. New York Knicks (via Clippers): David Johnson (Louisville, PG/SG, Sophomore)

59. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Quentin Grimes (Houston, SG, Junior)

60. Indiana Pacers (via Jazz): Justin Champagnie (Pittsburgh, SF/PF, Sophomore)

Prospects in the Nos. 50-60 range will use scrimmaging this week at the combine to strengthen their draft stocks.

Begarin played at the G League Elite Camp but wasn't asked to move on to the combine. The fact that he was invited to Chicago suggests teams are still interested, and there is still a chance he's drafted and stashed with a second-round pick.

Iowa's stars put up notable numbers during measurements, with Garza weighing roughly 22 pounds lighter (242.8 lbs) than his senior listing, and Wieskamp registering a 42" max vertical with a 6'11" wingspan. The new playing weight makes it easier to picture Garza sliding his feet on an NBA floor, while Wieskamp's size and bounce are excellent for a 46.2 percent three-point shooter.

Johnson is one of the more interesting prospects among projected late second-rounders, considering he started the season in the first-round discussion. He didn't help himself by struggling badly as a shooter off the dribble. But the arrival of Carlik Jones at Louisville, limited Johnson's reps to create. The 6'5", 210-pound sophomore could help himself during measurements, testing and scrimmages if given a suitable role to shine as a lead ball-handler.

Grimes has already experienced one NBA combine, so it wouldn't be surprising if the now-21-year-old wing looked good and confident during five-on-fives. He's back on scouts' radars after transferring to Houston and transforming into an elite shot-maker who buried 100 threes in 30 games.