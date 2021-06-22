X

    Woj: Rockets, Cavaliers Will Be 'Aggressive' Trading Lottery Picks for Vets

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 23, 2021

    Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs (1) celebrates making the game winning basket against UCLA during overtime in a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Gonzaga won 93-90. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    The Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers own the second and third overall picks in the 2021 NBA draft after the lottery order was revealed on Tuesday.

    They're in position to grab some prime talent, but Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN prior to the announcement that Houston and Cleveland could be looking to make some moves. He spoke with ESPN's Rachel Nichols about the topic.

    “Rachel, I think when you look at this lottery tonight there are multiple teams, I’m told—Cleveland, Minnesota, Houston—who are going to be very aggressive if they’re in the top of this lottery with perhaps putting those picks in trades to bring back young veteran players or All-Star-level players to accelerate their rebuilds.”

    The Minnesota Timberwolves will not have a lottery pick, as their selection will go to the Golden State Warriors at No. 6 as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade.

    The Rockets and Cavs have some options though. They'll almost certainly be out of the running for presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, who appears headed for the lottery-winning Detroit Pistons. But a trio of other potential superstars (USC big man Evan Mobley, Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs and NBA G League Ignite shooting guard Jalen Green) awaits.

    Houston and Cleveland could simply decide to stay put and draft from that group, but if they want to make deals, there very well may be some interested parties given the excellent potential and talent in the top tier this year.

    The NBA draft will go down on Thursday, July 29 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

