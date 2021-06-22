Celtics Rumors: Rounding Up Top Buzz Entering 2021 NBA Draft Lottery

0 of 3

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The 2020-21 NBA season didn't end as the Boston Celtics might have hoped. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the past four seasons, Boston fell in the opening round of the postseason to the Brooklyn Nets.

Perhaps more alarmingly, the Celtics finished just seventh in the conference and notched a single win against Brooklyn.

Unsurprisingly, sweeping changes were made after Boston's playoff exit. Danny Ainge stepped down as the president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens stepped down as head coach and took over Ainge's former role. 2019 addition Kemba Walker was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Heading into Tuesday night's draft lottery, the Celtics are looking for a fresh start and a route back to Eastern Conference relevance. Here, we'll examine the latest buzz surrounding the team and Boston's looming offseason.