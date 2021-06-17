B/R Staff Roundtable: 76ers' Choke Job, Kawhi Injury and Latest NBA Bombshells

1 of 8

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry combined for 73 points on 25-of-39 shooting on Wednesday. Behind their scoring outbursts, Philly took a 26-point lead over the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks.

Then, we witnessed a meltdown that wasn’t quite like anything we’ve seen before.

According to StatMuse, the Sixers had a 99.1 percent win probability before they went six fourth-quarter minutes without making a field goal. In the end, they lost Game 5, 109-106.

There have been bigger postseason comebacks. Just two years ago, the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 31-point deficit against the top-seeded Golden State Warriors. And Stephen Curry played the entire fourth quarter in that game.

So, if total points made up is your only criteria for the question above, the Sixers are off the hook. There’s a subjective argument for what we witnessed on Wednesday, though.

After going 0-of-12 in the second half of Game 4, Embiid was utterly dominant for most of Game 5. Curry was on fire. The first three quarters felt like the top seed asserting itself as the clearly superior team. The upstart Hawks were fun, but this was surely the beginning of the end.

To be entirely shut down at that point almost feels impossible, but the Sixers almost seemed determined to make history, one way or the other.

—Andy Bailey