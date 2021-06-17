76ers’ Keys to Avoiding Elimination vs. Hawks in Game 6 of 2021 NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Twice the Philadelphia 76ers have had a chance to take a stranglehold of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Atlanta Hawks. Twice the Sixers have failed to capitalize on that opportunity.

On Monday night, they held a 2-1 series lead and took a 13-point lead into intermission. But the offense stalled, a hobbled Joel Embiid disappeared and that advantage evaporated over the final 24 minutes of what became a 103-100 triumph for the Hawks.

On Wednesday, history repeated itself—in even more dramatic fashion. This time, the Sixers failed to protect a 26-point lead, mustering nothing over the final four minutes of regulation beyond a two-point shot by Seth Curry with 0.1 seconds remaining. By that time, Philadelphia's collapse was already complete, and Atlanta escaped with a 109-106 road win.

Now, it's back to The A, where Philadelphia suddenly finds itself just 48 minutes away from elimination. It's win-or-go-fishing multiplied by two, and for the Sixers to force a winner-take-all Game 7, the following three things must happen.