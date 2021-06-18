2021 MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks 1 Month Out

0 of 10

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Who's ready to talk MLB All-Star Game rosters?

On May 8, I published my "Way-Too-Early MLB All-Star Game Picks." A lot has changed since then, so it's time for an updated look at where things stand less than a month out from this year's Midsummer Classic.

Using the 32-player roster format that was implemented in 2018, we assembled our American League and National League teams based solely on 2021 performances. Voting trends are referenced in the article, but did not factor into the selections. We simply picked the 32 players who are most deserving while sticking to the rule of including at least one player from every team.

For consistency, each roster was made up of 20 position players and 12 pitchers, with at least one backup for each position.

We also highlighted the biggest projected snubs from each league, since the players who don't get selected are often a bigger story than the ones who do.

Off we go!