Way-Too-Early MLB All-Star Game 2021 Roster Picks

It's never too early to start predicting what the 2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters will look like.

A little over a month into the season, we put together our way-too-early view on how the Midsummer Classic might take shape if the game were played today.

Using the 32-player roster format that was implemented in 2018, we assembled our American League and National League teams based solely on 2021 performances. Voting trends and popularity did not factor in to these decisions. We simply picked the 32 players who are most deserving while sticking to the rule of including at least one player from every team.

For consistency, each roster was made up of 20 position players and 12 pitchers, with at least one backup for each position.

We also highlighted three notable snubs from each league, since the players who don't get selected are often a bigger story than the ones who do.

Off we go!