Giants Rumors: Kenny Golladay's Injury Diagnosed as 'Slight Hamstring Pull'

New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay reportedly suffered a minor hamstring injury in practice.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the ailment is "not considered a significant injury." NFL Network's Ian Rapoport then reported that the injury was diagnosed with a "slight" hamstring pull.

Despite reports of the injury being minor, any injury for the 27-year-old is a concern. He missed 11 games last season as a member of the Detroit Lions with a hip flexor strain, though that didn't discourage the Giants from inking him to a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason.

When healthy, Golladay has been worthy of that level of investment. He played 15 games in 2018, registering 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns. And he had a career year in 2019, playing the full season and posting 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 scores.

Coming into this season, he has averaged 3.8 catches, 65 receiving yards and 0.4 touchdowns per game in his four-year career. Translated to a 16-game campaign, those numbers come out to 60 receptions for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns.

The Giants brought Golladay aboard to be the top option in the passing game, joining the likes of fellow wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, alongside running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram. It had the makings to be a dangerous offense if young quarterback Daniel Jones can take another positive step in his development.

For however much time Golladay misses during training camp, Slayton and Shepard will step up as Jones' top wideout options.

Rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney and free-agent signing John Ross could also receive more work with the first-team offense until Golladay returns to the fold.