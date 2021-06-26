Ranking the Greatest Clutch Game 7 Performances in the NBA Playoffs Since 2000

2 of 12

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

In addition to those first-round gems, there were quite a few impressive Game 7 performances in conference semifinals or conference finals over the past two-plus decades. Of the ones left on the cutting room floor, these were the most difficult omissions, listed in chronological order.

Shaquille O'Neal, 2002 Western Conference Finals (35 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks in 112-106 OT victory)

One game after a Game 6 that was allegedly rigged by the referees, it was primarily O'Neal who kept alive the dream of a Lakers three-peat. He had seven points and six rebounds in the fourth quarter and another six points and two blocks in overtime.

Dirk Nowitzki, 2003 Western Conference Semifinals (30 points, 19 rebounds in 112-99 victory)

Dirk Nowitzki, 2006 Western Conference Semifinals (37 points, 15 rebounds in 119-111 overtime victory)

Nowitzki had three 30-10 double-doubles in Game 7s in his career, the other already mentioned in the first round of the 2003 playoffs. Most impressive was the 2006 game against the Spurs, as he scored those 37 points on just 20 field-goal attempts. One of those was the and-one bucket with less than 25 seconds remaining in regulation, followed by a block of Tim Duncan's attempted game-winner.

LeBron James, 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals (45 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals in 97-92 loss)

Paul Pierce, 2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals (41 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals in 97-92 victory)

Two incredible individual performances in the same game. At halftime, Pierce had 26, James had 23 and no other player on either team had more than six. Teammates got a little more involved in the second half, but that was a vivid reminder that Cleveland was never going to a win a title until it got some help for its star.

Rajon Rondo, 2012 Eastern Conference Semifinals (18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals in 85-75 victory)

Got to have "Playoff Rondo" somewhere on the list, right? Most of his great postseason performances came within the first four games of a series, but he was clutch in this do-or-die game against the 76ers. He had 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter, either scoring or assisting on seven of Boston's nine made buckets in that final period.

LeBron James, 2012 Eastern Conference Finals (31 points, 12 rebounds in 101-88 victory)

James has played in eight Game 7s in his career, and yes, most of them are on this list. He's always great, but the man certainly rises to the occasion when necessary. On this particular occasion, he scored 11 fourth-quarter points (plus three rebounds and two assists), Dwyane Wade scored nine and Chris Bosh added eight as the trio carried the Heat to a 28-15 thrashing of the Boston Celtics in the final frame of the series.

[In addition to his impressive performance in Game 7 of the previous round, Boston's Rondo also had a triple-double (22 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds) in this game.]

Stephen Curry, 2016 Western Conference Finals (36 points, eight assists, five rebounds in 96-88 victory)

This was easily one of the most highly anticipated Game 7s in recent history: KD and Westbrook against the 73-win Warriors. Oklahoma City led by six at halftime, but Curry scored 24 in the second half (15 in the fourth quarter) to pace the Warriors to victory. They won by eight, but Curry had a +/- of +18.

LeBron James, 2018 Eastern Conference Finals (35 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks in 87-79 victory)

If you're already sick of hearing about him, maybe stop reading before you get to the top two spots on this list. In this low-scoring affair, James led all players from both teams in points, rebounds, assists, blocks...and turnovers (eight). Fortunately for Cleveland, Boston could not buy a triple (7-for-39) and was unable to capitalize on all those giveaways.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, 2020 Western Conference Semifinals (56 points, 26 rebounds, 18 assists in 104-89 victory)

We've got a few dynamic duos in our top 10, and this easily could have been considered the best of that bunch. Jokic stormed out to eight points, six rebounds and four assists in the first quarter. Murray followed that up with 20 points in the second. But it was really Kawhi Leonard and Paul George missing just about everything in the second half that paved the way for Denver's win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals (40 points, 13 rebounds, five assists in 115-111 overtime victory)

On a night when Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday shot a combined 6-of-32 from the field in the first three quarters, Antetekounmpo almost single-handedly kept Milwaukee in this game long enough to win it. Had he not been overshadowed by what Kevin Durant did for Brooklyn, he would've made the cut.