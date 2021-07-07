X

    Javier Baez Scratched from Cubs Lineup vs. Phillies Because of Thumb Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 7, 2021
    Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez reacts as he walks to the dugout after being called out on strikes during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Chicago, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Chicago Cubs star Javier Baez was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies because of a right thumb sprain.

    Sergio Alcantara will start in place of Baez at short.

    Chicago Cubs @Cubs

    Javy Báez was scratched from tonight's lineup with a right thumb sprain. New #Cubs lineup: https://t.co/VPVIxjV7Rv

    Baez has missed nine games this season, including three straight from June 7-9 because of a hand injury after hitting the ball off the end of his bat against the San Francisco Giants

    Even though the Cubs didn't put Baez on the injured list, the situation was bad enough for him to sit out their series against the San Diego Padres.

    Baez can be a difference-maker when healthy, though he's also struggled with consistency in 2021. The two-time All-Star has a .234/.282/.496 slash line with 21 homers and 56 RBI in 77 games.

    Baez's absence in the lineup is a big blow to a Cubs squad that is looking to snap an 11-game losing streak, which has caused the team to fall all the way to fourth place in the National League Central. Chicago currently sits 8.5 games behind Milwaukee in the Central and eight games back of San Diego in the NL Wild Card race.

