Mike Trout Won't Be Shut Down for Season After Injury Setback, Angels GM Says

Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters that there are no plans to shut down superstar center fielder Mike Trout, who has missed nearly three months with a right calf strain, for the season.

"My policy with any player is we go day-to-day and communicate," Minasian told reporters Wednesday. "From our end, we will not rush him. We want him to feel good about how his calf feels and to play at his level when he does come back."

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN), Trout was originally scheduled to be out six to eight weeks but has now missed 12. He felt discomfort running the bases a few weeks prior, but scans have revealed that the calf continues to heal at a rate slower than originally anticipated.

Trout, MLB's gold standard for the past decade, was off to another terrific start in 2021 with a 1.090 OPS and eight home runs through 36 appearances before landing on the injured list with the calf strain, which he suffered in a May 17 game against Cleveland. He's been off the field ever since.

The 30-year-old New Jersey native has paired his virtually unmatched offensive talent with good durability throughout his career. The last time he missed an extended stretch because of injury came back in 2017. He otherwise appeared in at least 134 games in every full season since 2012.

Juan Lagares took over as the Angels' full-time center fielder with Trout sidelined, but Brandon Marsh has started 20 games in center since July 18. Justin Upton, Jo Adell and Adam Eaton have also started in the corner outfield spots since August 1.



L.A.'s offense simply has no way to replace the production the three-time American League MVP provides when healthy, so expect middling results until Trout is back to full strength. The Angels entered the night with a 57-57 mark.