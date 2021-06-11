1 Ambitious Free-Agent Target for Every NBA Team

28 of 30

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Pinpointing an ambitious free-agent target for the Toronto Raptors isn't a headache. It's a migraine.

Does Kyle Lowry stay? What does it mean if he leaves? Are they less likely to re-sign Gary Trent Jr.? More likely? What will they do with non-guaranteed salaries for Aron Baynes, Chris Boucher and Rodney Hood? Does team president Masai Ujiri come back? Do they rebuild if he leaves? Are they actually more likely to start over if he stays?

Lowry's future will be more than a determining factor than anything (I think). Using him as the Raptors' target makes me want to vomit, though. It infers he won't give them much of a thought in free agency. I'm not there yet.

Focusing on bigs doesn't do it for me, either. Khem Birch isn't re-signing for 120 percent of the minimum, but he shouldn't break the bank to keep. Toronto is also better off retaining Boucher and Baynes, not to mention use Pascal Siakam at the 5, rather than positioning itself to sign a big-money center who doesn't exist on this year's market. (I love you, Richaun Holmes.)

Spencer Dinwiddie works across most of the Raptors' offseason scenarios, save for the decision to rebuild. He's coming back from a torn right ACL, but that might actually make him more gettable. They can surely afford him if they operate with cap space should Lowry leave and they waive two from the Baynes-Boucher-Hood trio, but he's expendable enough to the Brooklyn Nets that sign-and-trade scenarios should be on the table if Lowry sticks around and the Raptors want to go for it.

Something like Hood and Baynes plus low-level draft equity actually makes sense for the Nets if Dinwiddie is expensive enough. For the Raptors, with or without Lowry, they could use a ball-handler who puts additional pressure on the rim, and nearly 40 percent of Dinwiddie's looks came at the basket in 2019-20. His ACL injury may bilk him of some speed, but he's always relied more on change of pace and direction than raw agility.