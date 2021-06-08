Buying or Selling 2021 NBA Playoffs' Breakout Stars

0 of 5

David Dow/Getty Images

There has been plenty of handwringing among NBA media types over this postseason's lack of star power. Stephen Curry was knocked out in the play-in tournament. LeBron James just lost in the first round for the first time in his career. At least one of those two has been in every NBA Finals since 2011.

The 2021 playoffs aren't doomed without them, though. There are a few holdovers from the league's last star regime (mostly concentrated on the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets), but this has largely been a showcase of the rising generation.

When LeBron, Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and others of their era start to walk away from the game, there shouldn't be a talent vacuum like the one we experienced after Michael Jordan's retirement.

Just in terms of on-court ability, there is more than enough coming up to sustain the current level of play. Some of the evidence of that has been on display in this postseason.

When examining the breakout stars, we'll look past names like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Donovan Mitchell. They've been special, but it's fair to say their breakouts had already happened.

Instead, let's look for players from that younger group who've find a way to go up a level during the first round and change. Then, let's examine whether that rise is sustainable or just a hot streak.