Joel Embiid Rumors: 76ers Star Didn't Need Knee Surgery for Meniscus Injury

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid did not undergo knee surgery to repair his torn meniscus, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The All-Star center—who is finalizing a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension, according to Shelburne—initially tore his right meniscus during the 76ers' first-round playoff series against the Washington Wizards.

Still, that didn't stop him from putting up huge numbers during Philadelphia's two-round postseason stay.

Before getting eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid posted 30.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across seven games in the second round of the playoffs (37.3 minutes per game). In four games during the first round, the 27-year-old racked up 24.0 points and 6.8 boards in just 23.8 minutes per game.

Assuming Embiid is back at 100 percent by the start of the 2021-22 season, he should once again have the Sixers in contention for the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, regardless of Ben Simmons' status with the team.