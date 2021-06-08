X

    Jazz's Mike Conley Ruled out for Game 1 vs. Clippers with Hamstring Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2021
    Alerted 56m ago in the B/R App

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley won't play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a hamstring strain.   

    The 33-year-old, who aggravated the hamstring in Utah's first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, underwent an MRI on Thursday that determined he did not suffer any major ligament damage. He previously missed time twice in the regular season with the same issue.

    "I'm frustrated, for sure, after ... I put a lot of effort into showing up early, staying late, strengthening, running, conditioning, everything," Conley told reporters.

    The Ohio State product was stellar in the first round against his former team, averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 assists while knocking down 54.8 percent of his threes.

    The Jazz are staring at a wide-open Western Conference after the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Phoenix Suns are dealing with a shoulder injury to Chris Paul, as well, while the Denver Nuggets are set to be without Jamal Murray because of an ACL tear, and the Clippers were pushed to seven games almost single-handedly by Luka Doncic. 

    If Conley's unable to play in the first couple of games in the series, Utah could go from a potential West favorite to an early exit. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Jazz need Bojan Bogdanovic now more than ever with Mike Conley injured

      Jazz need Bojan Bogdanovic now more than ever with Mike Conley injured
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Jazz need Bojan Bogdanovic now more than ever with Mike Conley injured

      Marty Fenn
      via ClutchPoints

      Mike Conley out for Jazz-Clippers Game 1 with hamstring injury

      Mike Conley out for Jazz-Clippers Game 1 with hamstring injury
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Mike Conley out for Jazz-Clippers Game 1 with hamstring injury

      Dan Feldman
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Mike Conley: How Injury Changes Clippers-Jazz Game 1 Dynamic… And The Entire Series

      Mike Conley: How Injury Changes Clippers-Jazz Game 1 Dynamic… And The Entire Series
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Mike Conley: How Injury Changes Clippers-Jazz Game 1 Dynamic… And The Entire Series

      Galen Donnelly
      via ClutchPoints

      Jazz rule PG Conley out for Game 1 vs. Clippers

      Jazz rule PG Conley out for Game 1 vs. Clippers
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Jazz rule PG Conley out for Game 1 vs. Clippers

      Tim MacMahon
      via ESPN.com