Jazz's Mike Conley Ruled out for Game 1 vs. Clippers with Hamstring Injury

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley won't play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a hamstring strain.

The 33-year-old, who aggravated the hamstring in Utah's first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies, underwent an MRI on Thursday that determined he did not suffer any major ligament damage. He previously missed time twice in the regular season with the same issue.

"I'm frustrated, for sure, after ... I put a lot of effort into showing up early, staying late, strengthening, running, conditioning, everything," Conley told reporters.

The Ohio State product was stellar in the first round against his former team, averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 assists while knocking down 54.8 percent of his threes.

The Jazz are staring at a wide-open Western Conference after the elimination of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Phoenix Suns are dealing with a shoulder injury to Chris Paul, as well, while the Denver Nuggets are set to be without Jamal Murray because of an ACL tear, and the Clippers were pushed to seven games almost single-handedly by Luka Doncic.

If Conley's unable to play in the first couple of games in the series, Utah could go from a potential West favorite to an early exit.