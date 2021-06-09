NXT Superstars Who Need to Be Called Up to the Main Roster

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Losing the likes of Riott, Lana and Santana Garrett means an influx of female wrestlers is a necessity.

Ideally, five or six women added to Raw and SmackDown would make a huge difference, but that would gut NXT's roster and WWE likely wouldn't know what to do with all of them, anyway.

Knowing that and keeping expectations realistic, Io Shirai and Toni Storm are the two who make the most sense—and likely the most impact.

Something that will be said about nearly everyone on this list is that there isn't much left for them to do in NXT at this point in their careers.

Shirai held the women's title for almost a year before losing it to Raquel Gonzalez in April. Rehashing something with the new champ is only one feud and an unnecessary one. Her return Tuesday night set up a tag title shot at best, but that's a step down for her.

Storm hasn't won that belt, but she did have her time with the NXT UK Women's Championship. It's effectively the same scenario, despite being the offshoot roster.

Since joining NXT, she's been stuck between being featured heavily to taking time off for nearly month-long stretches. Losing to Zayda Ramier and putting over Zoey Stark isn't the best use of her talents.

As former champions, Shirai and Storm would instantly be credible contenders to both the Raw and SmackDown women's titles and would have several new Superstars to feud with.