Lakers' Keys to Avoiding Elimination vs. Suns in Game 6 of 2021 NBA Playoffs

OK, so maybe this isn't technically a key to victory, since it's outside of the Lakers' control. But it is the biggest plot line going into Game 6, so we'll allow it.

A groin strain limited Davis to 19 minutes in Game 4 and kept him sidelined in Game 5. Whether it banishes him to the bench again in Game 6 is a decision the team's medical staff will make.

"Hopefully all the rehab and treatment that I'm doing pays off and the doctors clear me to go," Davis told reporters. "That's what we want. So, getting more treatment tonight, tomorrow, and kind of talk to the doctors before the game—before and after I shoot—and hopefully everything comes back good where they clear me."

It's not hyperbolic to suggest this entire series may hinge on Davis' availability.

The Suns, like most teams, don't have an answer for him. The only two times he's looked like himself this series are the only two Lakers wins. In them, he totaled a combined 68 points, 21 rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals. L.A., which won those games by a total of 21 points, won Davis' minutes by 17.

The Lakers' two-star model with Davis and LeBron James at the top only works if both players are on the hardwood and dominating. If not, the roster can quickly appear problematically top-heavy and unable to compensate for the loss of an elite.