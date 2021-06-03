Celtics' Biggest Takeaways from 2021 NBA Season

0 of 3

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

There's life coming at you quick, and then there's the wave that just washed over the Boston Celtics.

You could still hear the echos of the final buzzer signaling the end to their playoff run when massive, NBA landscape-altering news rolled out of New England. Danny Ainge's tenure as team president of basketball operations is over. Brad Stevens' has just begun, creating an opening at head coach he will have to fill.

It's a whirlwind of change, especially for a team that had advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the previous four seasons. But after posting a .500 record and barely putting up much resistance during a five-game series loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the opening round, perhaps the Celtics felt they needed a reset.

Here's what else they likely learned during an up-and-down 2020-21 season.