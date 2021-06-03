X

    Report: Lakers' Anthony Davis Cleared for Game 6 vs. Suns Despite Groin Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIJune 4, 2021
    Alerted 57s ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis holds the ball during Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been cleared to play in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night despite nursing a groin injury, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

    The Lakers will also reportedly make a change at center: 

    After an injury-hampered regular season, the 28-year-old suffered various ailments during the team's first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. He hyperextended his knee in Game 3, then suffered a groin strain in Game 4 that kept him out of the lineup in Game 5. 

    Davis appeared in just 36 games during the 2020-21 campaign due to calf and Achilles injuries. But when he was healthy, he was his usual productive self, averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. 

    It's not ideal for the eight-time All-Star to be clearly less than 100 percent, but the Lakers proved during the regular season that they were capable of managing without him in a pinch. LeBron James will carry even more of the burden, though Kyle Kuzma proved capable throughout the year.

    Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond will also have more responsibility in the frontcourt if Davis can't go. But for now, the plan is for Davis to give it a shot with the Lakers' season hanging in the balance. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Lillard Breaks Record for 3-Pts Made in Playoff Series

      Lillard Breaks Record for 3-Pts Made in Playoff Series
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lillard Breaks Record for 3-Pts Made in Playoff Series

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain

      Jazz guard’s MRI revealed ‘mild’ strain and will be reevaluated ahead of Game 1 of West semis

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Conley Has Hamstring Strain

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Bosh Says AD Is More Crucial to Lakers Than LeBron

      Bosh Says AD Is More Crucial to Lakers Than LeBron
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Bosh Says AD Is More Crucial to Lakers Than LeBron

      Justin Benjamin
      via Heat Nation

      By the Numbers: LeBron in a Most Unusual Position

      By the Numbers: LeBron in a Most Unusual Position
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      By the Numbers: LeBron in a Most Unusual Position

      Miami Herald
      via Miami Herald