Report: Lakers' Anthony Davis Cleared for Game 6 vs. Suns Despite Groin Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has been cleared to play in Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night despite nursing a groin injury, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.



The Lakers will also reportedly make a change at center:

After an injury-hampered regular season, the 28-year-old suffered various ailments during the team's first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. He hyperextended his knee in Game 3, then suffered a groin strain in Game 4 that kept him out of the lineup in Game 5.

Davis appeared in just 36 games during the 2020-21 campaign due to calf and Achilles injuries. But when he was healthy, he was his usual productive self, averaging 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

It's not ideal for the eight-time All-Star to be clearly less than 100 percent, but the Lakers proved during the regular season that they were capable of managing without him in a pinch. LeBron James will carry even more of the burden, though Kyle Kuzma proved capable throughout the year.

Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond will also have more responsibility in the frontcourt if Davis can't go. But for now, the plan is for Davis to give it a shot with the Lakers' season hanging in the balance.