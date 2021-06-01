Lakers' Anthony Davis Reportedly Out for Game 5 vs. Suns Because of Groin Injury

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will miss Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday because of a groin injury, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Davis suffered a groin strain in Game 4 of the Lakers' first-round series against the Suns, with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reporting he was "unlikely" to play Game 5.

It came after the 28-year-old hyperextended his knee in Game 3 of the series.

The postseason injuries were a continuation of his problems during the regular season as Achilles and calf injuries limited him to just 36 games.

Davis remains an elite player when healthy, earning his eighth straight All-Star selection this year thanks to his contributions on both ends. He finished 2020-21 with averages of 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Last season, the forward was named first-team All-NBA and first-team All-Defense on the way to helping the Lakers win the NBA title.

The Lakers take a significant step back when Davis is injured, putting a lot more pressure on LeBron James to carry the offense. Kyle Kuzma, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell will each have to step up in the frontcourt for Los Angeles as well.