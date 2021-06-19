Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Exits vs. Reds with Apparent Shoulder Injury

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was forced to leave Saturday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds with an apparent shoulder injury.

Tatis was hurt after making a diving attempt on a ball through the left side of the infield in the top of the fifth inning.

This is potentially another setback for the young star, who already missed time this season with a shoulder issue and oblique injury.

Any injury to Tatis is particularly concerning for the Padres given his overall importance to the franchise both in the current season and in the future. He won a Silver Slugger award in 2020 with a .277/.366/.571 slash line, 17 home runs, 45 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 59 games.

The 22-year-old has followed up with a .283/.360/.677 slash line, 22 home runs, 50 RBI and 13 stolen bases this season.

While San Diego will struggle to replicate Tatis' overall production if he is sidelined, look for Ha-Seong Kim to take over at shortstop in the meantime.