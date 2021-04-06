    Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. to Go on 10-Day IL, Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIApril 7, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. plays a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, April 2, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    Denis Poroy/Associated Press

    San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will go on the 10-day injured list, having avoided major injury after he collapsed at the plate following a strikeout on Monday.

    According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic, Tatis has "slight labral tearing" that is "consistent with a subluxation injury." 

    His official injury designation is left shoulder inflammation. 

    The 22-year-old left Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the third inning after he injured himself swinging. The Padres did not immediately provide any information about his injury, but he left the field with training staff holding onto his arm. 

    According to MLB reporter Scott Miller, Tatis previously injured his left shoulder during spring training. 

    The Dominican was 3-for-16 with a home run and an RBI through four games before the injury, but he had proved to be an integral part of the team in 2020. He appeared in 59 games, hitting .277/.366/.571 with 17 long balls and 45 RBI en route to the postseason.

    The team rewarded his effort with a 14-year, $340 million contract this offseason.

    Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim are also available at shortstop, though neither can fully replace the power provided by the Padres' franchise star. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Amir Garrett: Reds Are Cocky😝

      LHP puts baseball world on notice: 'We're some bat-flippin,' showboatin,' son of a guns. I want everybody to know' 🎥

      Amir Garrett: Reds Are Cocky😝
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Amir Garrett: Reds Are Cocky😝

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lester, Corbin, Schwarber Among 10 Nats Placed on IL

      Lester, Corbin, Schwarber Among 10 Nats Placed on IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Lester, Corbin, Schwarber Among 10 Nats Placed on IL

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Yankees Trade for Rougned Odor

      New York is finalizing a deal to acquire veteran INF from the Rangers for two prospects (Passan)

      Yankees Trade for Rougned Odor
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Yankees Trade for Rougned Odor

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Shoulder Injury Leaves Tatis, Padres Hoping For the Best

      Shoulder Injury Leaves Tatis, Padres Hoping For the Best
      San Diego Padres logo
      San Diego Padres

      Shoulder Injury Leaves Tatis, Padres Hoping For the Best

      Dan Szymborski
      via FanGraphs Baseball