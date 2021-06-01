WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 1

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

With less than two weeks before NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021, the June 1 edition of WWE NXT began to build the massive show for the black-and-gold brand.

Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano have all called their shot at Karrion Kross, but only one could challenge the NXT champion at TakeOver. They would open the show in a must-watch clash of three of the top NXT stars.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were on the line between two long-time rivals. Nash Carter and Wes Lee found themselves in a tough fight against Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. Would MSK be able to fend another top challenger in a tough division, or would Legado del Fantasma regain some gold?

Only these two matches were promised for the night, but plenty more was expected given the rivalries that have been building.

Raquel Gonzalez attacked Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart last week, setting up for likely revenge. Franky Monet made her debut and is likely to be watching everyone closely.

We have not seen Kushida much since his victory over Santos Escobar to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, but he should have many potential challengers. Escobar himself had moved onto targeting North American champion Bronson Reed.

Anything was possible for this big show and the former TakeOver card. The only promise was two absolute must-see matches.