Patriots Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

Patriots Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 SeasonMay 24, 2021
Quite a few New England Patriots players had down seasons in 2020. That's part of the reason why the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2000.
Now, some of those players are back and will be looking to prove that last season wasn't indicative of the talent level on the team's roster. And if some of them have bounce-back years, then perhaps New England will have a quick turnaround from last year.
Here's a look at three Patriots players who have the most to prove heading into the 2021 season.
Cam Newton, QB
The Patriots took Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft to be their quarterback of the future. However, head coach Bill Belichick publicly shared shortly afterward that Cam Newton remains the team's current QB. So that may mean Newton will get another opportunity to start to open the upcoming season.
Newton didn't fare great in his first season with the Pats, as he passed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He had moments in which he looked like the Newton of old, but he didn't nearly play up to the level he did when he was NFL MVP in 2015.
Although the 32-year-old may never return to that form, he may still be better than the numbers he posted last season, and he'll be looking to prove that if he gets the opportunity to do so in 2021. And it seems possible that he'll be under center in Week 1.
Last year, the Patriots didn't have many playmakers for Newton to throw to. They changed that this offseason by signing wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry during free agency. That should help Newton put up improved passing numbers if he's on the field and perhaps better show the type of player he is at this point.
Nelson Agholor, WR
After spending his first five NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Nelson Agholor signed with the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2020 campaign. He went on to have the best year of his career. Now, he's heading to another new team and will again be looking to impress.
Agholor had 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games last season, emerging as the Raiders' No. 1 wide receiver. The Pats are likely going to be relying on him to fill a similar role, as the 28-year-old is probably going to be the top receiver on the team's depth chart.
There will likely be other receivers who step up to provide solid numbers for New England. But if Agholor can repeat his 2020 production, then it will be a huge boost for the Patriots' passing game.
Considering Agholor hadn't had that type of success, he'll be looking to prove that he can play that well for more than just one season. Because the Patriots signed him to a two-year, $22 million contract this offseason, it appears that the team is confident that he can.
Dont'a Hightower, LB
No team was more affected by opt-outs during the unorthodox 2020 season than the Patriots. Because the games were played amid the coronavirus pandemic, NFL players had the choice to not take the field last year. And there were eight New England players who decided not to.
That group included Dont'a Hightower, who has been one of the Patriots' top linebackers since the team selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. New England greatly missed his presence in the middle of its defense, and things may have gone better for it on that side of the ball had he been playing.
While Hightower didn't play in 2020, he'll be returning to the field in 2021. And he could potentially bring with him the consistent play that the Patriots have come to expect. Hightower had 71 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 15 games during the 2019 season, the last time he suited up.
However, Hightower is now 31, and he hasn't played in an NFL game since January 2020. Will he have rust, and if so, how much will he have? Hightower will be looking to prove that the time off hasn't slowed him. If that's the case, then the Pats will be getting a great addition to help their defense this season.