Patriots Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

1 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Patriots took Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft to be their quarterback of the future. However, head coach Bill Belichick publicly shared shortly afterward that Cam Newton remains the team's current QB. So that may mean Newton will get another opportunity to start to open the upcoming season.

Newton didn't fare great in his first season with the Pats, as he passed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games. He had moments in which he looked like the Newton of old, but he didn't nearly play up to the level he did when he was NFL MVP in 2015.

Although the 32-year-old may never return to that form, he may still be better than the numbers he posted last season, and he'll be looking to prove that if he gets the opportunity to do so in 2021. And it seems possible that he'll be under center in Week 1.

Last year, the Patriots didn't have many playmakers for Newton to throw to. They changed that this offseason by signing wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry during free agency. That should help Newton put up improved passing numbers if he's on the field and perhaps better show the type of player he is at this point.