Every NBA Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor

Nick Wass/Associated Press

In a move that flew under the radar at the trade deadline, the Wizards acquired big man Daniel Gafford from the Chicago Bulls. Buried on Chicago's depth chart, Gafford used the change of scenery to make an immediate impact, as Washington proceeded to win 17 of 23 games when he played.

That may seem like a cherry-picked stat—especially since Russell Westbrook got rolling right around the same time—but Gafford shot 68.1 percent from the field in Washington, had the third-best net rating swing among current Wizards and finished seventh in the NBA in block percentage. Make no mistake, the second-year big is contributing to winning.

Now, the real challenge begins. Despite getting hot recently, the Wizards are long shots to win their first-round series against MVP finalist Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Gafford in particular faces one of the team's tougher tasks, protecting the rim against assaults from Embiid, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris.

Given that the former Razorback is not a score-first player, his performance in this series will not make or break Washington's chances in it. However, at his best, Gafford's energy is contagious and you can definitely picture an exciting defensive stand that turns into a fast-break opportunity for the Wizards, galvanizing the team for the rest of a given game. He acquitted himself well in Game 1, recording 12 points and six rebounds in just 20 minutes, so let's see if that continues going forward.

At the very least, a good showing from Gafford against the East's top team will give Washington and its fans a young player to feel good about heading into the offseason.

