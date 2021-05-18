Angels' Mike Trout Placed on IL with Calf Injury, Expected to Be Out 6-8 Weeks

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout suffered a right calf strain that's expected to keep him sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, according to the team.

No corresponding move has been announced to fill Trout's roster spot while he remains on the injured list.

The three-time American League MVP exited his team's game against Cleveland on May 17 with a right calf strain. The injury was another setback for an Angels squad that sat fourth in the American League West at the time.

Los Angeles' lowly position in the standings isn't due to the 29-year-old, who continues to be one of the best players in MLB. Through 35 games, he owns a 1.086 OPS with eight home runs and 18 RBI, per Baseball Reference.

That the Angels don't find themselves near the top of the division is emblematic of the Trout era. Along with the eight-time All-Star, they're watching Shohei Ohtani once again be a dynamic two-way threat on the mound and in the batter's box.

Yet the franchise still can't enjoy much luck.

One player typically doesn't single-handedly swing a team's playoff hopes, and L.A.'s futility despite having a generational talent on the roster is an example of that. But losing Trout for any stretch of games would be a blow to the Angels' quest for the postseason.