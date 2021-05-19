NBA Free Agents with Big Money on the Line This Postseason

1 of 5

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

John Collins is already in line for a major payday, as he's one of the best free agents on the market and still improving at age 23.

A big playoff showing, however, could push his value up to a max contract.

The Hawks jumped to the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and have a winnable matchup against a New York Knicks team that also fields a roster short on playoff experience.

While most of the pressure will fall on Trae Young, Collins is his main pick-and-roll partner and the team's second-leading scorer (17.6 ppg) and rebounder (7.4 rpg) this season. If the Knicks swarm and trap Young, Collins will be called upon to put up even bigger offensive numbers.

His defense will be needed as well. A poor defender throughout his first three seasons, Collins was noticeably better this year and will be tasked with slowing Julius Randle, likely the league's Most Improved Player. Collins is already an elite offensive weapon, but showing real defensive chops against one of the league's best power forwards would elevate his value.

As Collins is an impending restricted free agent, Atlanta—the same team that only offered him $90 million last offseason—can match any offer. A big-time playoff performance could help solidify a max contract, one that could reach over $160 million across five years.