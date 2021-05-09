Woj: Heat's Duncan Robinson Could Get Contract Worth $20M Per Season in FA

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will enter restricted free agency this offseason, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks he's due for a significant pay raise.

Robinson is only looking at a $4.7 million qualifying offer after earning $1.66 million in 2020-21, but Wojnarowski reported that teams may offer the 27-year-old around $20 million in an effort to get him away from the Heat (1:29 mark).

Robinson, a Maine native and University of Michigan product, joined the Heat for the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League after going undrafted then signed a two-way deal with the franchise. He appeared in 15 games in his first year in the league but has been a starter for the team since.

Through 67 games in 2020-21, he is averaging a career-best 31.6 minutes per game, with 13.0 points and 3.6 rebounds on 43.8 percent shooting from the field. He hit his 500th career three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 1, his 152nd game. The shot made him the fastest player in NBA history to reach the mark, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"That is a staggering statistic, if you think about it," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It really is a credit to how much work he’s put into his craft, to develop his shooting ability, on the move, under duress, and evolve."

According to Wojnarowski, Robinson, who had a league-leading 414 catch-and-shoot threes over the past two seasons entering Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, could command a similar contract to Brooklyn's Joe Harris, who signed a four-year, $75 million deal in November.