    Joe Harris, Nets Agree to New 4-Year, $75M Contract

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 21, 2020

    BROOKLYN, NY - MARCH 6: Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a three point basket during the game against the San Antonio Spurs on March 6, 2020 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    Joe Harris agreed to rejoin the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal is for four years and $75 million.

    Harris became an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 season ended, but he'll enter Year 5 with the team after averaging 14.5 points on 48.6 percent shooting (42.4 percent from three-point range) and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Nets, who made the playoffs for the second straight year with the ex-Virginia star in the starting lineup.

    The 2019 NBA three-point competition winner is adept from beyond the arc, where he led the league by making 47.4 percent of his attempts in 2018-19.

    Harris' shooting stroke wasn't quite enough to lead that category in 2019-20, but he was still able to make over 40 percent of his threes for the third straight year.

    The 6'6", 220-pound 29-year-old has only played with two teams during his NBA career. He spent two years with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the Cavs drafted him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft.

    Harris didn't see much opportunity in Cleveland, averaging just 9.1 minutes in 56 games. But he got his shot to crack the Nets rotation in 2016-17 and hasn't looked back as he's worked his way up into a dependable starter for a playoff team.        

