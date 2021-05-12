Matt Harvey 'Was Holding Back Tears' After Warm Reception from Mets Fans

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Matt Harvey's first appearance as a visiting pitcher at Citi Field was an emotional experience for the former All-Star.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's game, Harvey said he "was holding back tears" after receiving a warm reception from New York Mets fans.

Harvey allowed seven runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings for the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-1 loss against his old team.

The Mets selected Harvey with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 2.53 ERA and 449 strikeouts in 427 innings over 65 starts from 2012 to 2015.

During New York's run to the 2015 World Series, Harvey went 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA in four starts.

Injuries and a poor performance eventually led the Mets to trade Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds in May 2018. The 32-year-old has bounced around the league over the past three seasons, including stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.

Baltimore signed Harvey to a minor league deal in February. He made the team's Opening Day roster coming out of spring training.