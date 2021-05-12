Matt Harvey 'Was Holding Back Tears' After Warm Reception from Mets Fans

Matt Harvey 'Was Holding Back Tears' After Warm Reception from Mets FansMay 12, 2021
Matt Harvey's first appearance as a visiting pitcher at Citi Field was an emotional experience for the former All-Star.
Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's game, Harvey said he "was holding back tears" after receiving a warm reception from New York Mets fans.
Harvey allowed seven runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings for the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-1 loss against his old team.
The Mets selected Harvey with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 2.53 ERA and 449 strikeouts in 427 innings over 65 starts from 2012 to 2015.
During New York's run to the 2015 World Series, Harvey went 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA in four starts.
Injuries and a poor performance eventually led the Mets to trade Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds in May 2018. The 32-year-old has bounced around the league over the past three seasons, including stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals.
Baltimore signed Harvey to a minor league deal in February. He made the team's Opening Day roster coming out of spring training.
