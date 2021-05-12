X

    Matt Harvey 'Was Holding Back Tears' After Warm Reception from Mets Fans

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2021

    Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) winds up during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Matt Harvey's first appearance as a visiting pitcher at Citi Field was an emotional experience for the former All-Star. 

    Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's game, Harvey said he "was holding back tears" after receiving a warm reception from New York Mets fans. 

    Harvey allowed seven runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings for the Baltimore Orioles in a 7-1 loss against his old team. 

    The Mets selected Harvey with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft. He was one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 2.53 ERA and 449 strikeouts in 427 innings over 65 starts from 2012 to 2015. 

    During New York's run to the 2015 World Series, Harvey went 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA in four starts. 

    Injuries and a poor performance eventually led the Mets to trade Harvey to the Cincinnati Reds in May 2018. The 32-year-old has bounced around the league over the past three seasons, including stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals

    Baltimore signed Harvey to a minor league deal in February. He made the team's Opening Day roster coming out of spring training. 

