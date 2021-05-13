Warriors Players Who Need to Boost Free-Agency Value in 2021 Playoffs

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Did the Golden State Warriors just become the scariest team in basketball?

Sure, they elicited an appropriate fear all season because Stephen Curry remains one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the entire NBA. But what is going on around the MVP candidate is what might be turning Golden State into the proverbial team no one wants to face.

Curry is 4-of-24 from three the past two games. In those contests, the Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns—the two teams sitting atop the Western Conference standings.

Keeping the attention on the supporting cast, let's spotlight three players who could hit the open market this summer and perhaps earn a good chunk of change before that based on their play in Golden State's postseason run.