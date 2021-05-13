Lakers Players Who Need to Boost Free Agency Value in 2021 Playoffs

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The spotlight of the NBA playoffs is bright on its own.

When it's attached to the Los Angeles Lakers, though, it's especially radiant.

The Lakers are a storied franchise in a major market and get every bit as much attention as that implies. Win big in Hollywood, and legendary status becomes attainable.

But it works both ways. Struggles are magnified, maybe more so now than ever given the ticking clock of LeBron James' remaining prime.

For the following three free-agents-to-be, they need a strong postseason run to boost their bank accounts this summer.