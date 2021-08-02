Derrick Rose Rumors: Knicks, PG Agree to 3-Year, $43M Contract in Free Agency

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Derrick Rose is running it back with head coach Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks after agreeing to a three-year, $43 million contract with the team Monday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rose began the 2020-21 season with the Detroit Pistons before New York acquired him in February for guard Dennis Smith Jr. and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

It was the second time the Knicks had traded for the 32-year-old during his career, and the hope was that a reunion with the man who coached him to an NBA MVP with the Chicago Bulls could help turn him into a viable sixth man.

That bet paid off.

In 15 games with Detroit to begin the year, Rose averaged 14.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Back in New York, those numbers improved to 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 48.7 percent shooting from the field. He posted 19.4 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per night in five postseason contests.

Ahead of his age-33 season, the Knicks believe Rose still has enough left to help last year's biggest surprise in the Eastern Conference continue building off their success in 2021.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That takes one of the top veteran depth options off the free-agent market and still gives New York plenty of room to make key upgrades.