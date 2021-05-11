X

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Calls for Peace amid Violence in Jerusalem

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021
    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Zac Goodwin/Pool via AP)
    Zac Goodwin/Associated Press

    Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah called for peace Tuesday amid ongoing violence in Jerusalem following the imminent threat of forced evictions of Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and a crackdown on Palestinian protests by Israeli forces.

    According to CNN, 24 people (as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday), including nine children, were killed by Israeli military airstrikes in Gaza, and at least six were injured by rocket fire directed at Ashkelon in Israel by the militant wing of Hamas, a Palestinian nationalist organization.

    In a tweet, Salah urged "all the world leaders," including British prime minister Boris Johnson, "to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately."

    Per CNN, the airstrikes and rocket fire on Monday night "marked a grim new turn" in the recent violence and came after Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa mosque "firing stun grenades" during both morning and evening prayers, with Palestinians responding by throwing rocks at police. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent emergency medical service, 520 people were injured.

    The Israeli government's broad mistreatment of Palestinians has come under scrutiny, with Amnesty International writing the country has "continued to impose institutionalized discrimination against Palestinians living under its rule in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories."

    Continue following CNN for updates on the conflict.

