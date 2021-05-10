Oscar Robertson, LeBron, More Praise Russell Westbrook for Triple-Double Record

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook became the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles on Monday night, collecting No. 182 to break Oscar Robertson's record.

Robertson was among the NBA legends who congratulated Westbrook for the accomplishment in a video posted to Twitter by the Wizards after their 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook posted 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes.

In addition to Robertson, whom Westbrook tied on Saturday, Magic Johnson, LeBron James and NBA commissioner Adam Silver were featured in the video, as were Westbrook's parents, wife, children and brother.

Bradley Beal also chimed in on Twitter after the game.

Earlier on Monday, Westbrook also became the fourth player in NBA history to collect 20,000 points and 8,000 assists.