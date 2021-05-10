X

    Oscar Robertson, LeBron, More Praise Russell Westbrook for Triple-Double Record

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 11, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul in the closing second of overtime in an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Wizards won 127-124 in overtime. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook became the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles on Monday night, collecting No. 182 to break Oscar Robertson's record.

    Robertson was among the NBA legends who congratulated Westbrook for the accomplishment in a video posted to Twitter by the Wizards after their 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook posted 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds in 40 minutes. 

    In addition to Robertson, whom Westbrook tied on Saturday, Magic Johnson, LeBron James and NBA commissioner Adam Silver were featured in the video, as were Westbrook's parents, wife, children and brother. 

    Bradley Beal also chimed in on Twitter after the game. 

    Earlier on Monday, Westbrook also became the fourth player in NBA history to collect 20,000 points and 8,000 assists. 

