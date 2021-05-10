X

    Russell Westbrook Becomes 4th Player in NBA History with 20K Points, 8K Assists

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 11, 2021

    Washington Wizards' Russell Westbrook shouts instructions during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    Russell Westbrook entered Monday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks on the verge of NBA history, as he'll become the all-time leader in triple-doubles with his next one. But before he got there, he reached another significant milestone. 

    Westbrook became the fourth player in league history to amass 20,000 points and 8,000 assists, joining LeBron James, Oscar Robertson and Gary Payton. 

    The Washington Wizards star currently has 181 career triple-doubles, having tied the record set by Robertson during Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers

    He's also among the league's elite on other leaderboards, entering Monday with 7,998 assists to rank 12th all-time, as well as 21,751 career points (good for No. 41 overall)

