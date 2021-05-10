X

    Lakers Announce 9-Part Documentary Series Will Debut on Hulu in 2022

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2021
    FILE - In this May 4, 2002, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, and Shaquille O'Neal celebrate after winning Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the San Antonio Spurs, in Los Angeles. Bryant downplayed talk of a reignited feud with Shaquille O'Neal, saying there is
    MARK J. TERRILL/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers announced Monday there will be a nine-part documentary on the franchise coming to Hulu in 2022:

    According to the release, the series will cover the past four decades of the Lakers starting with Jerry Buss purchasing the organization in 1979. It will include new interviews from 35 people within the organization, including the Buss family, Pat Riley, Phil Jackson, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

    It will feature in-depth looks at the "Showtime" Lakers in the 1980s, the Kobe Bryant and Shaq years in the early 2000s as well as the most recent title won by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and more. 

    Lakers' CEO Jeanie Buss discussed the upcoming doc featuring the run of success led by her father:

    "When Dr. Buss bought the Lakers in 1979, he sat alone at center court of the Forum and thought of all the possibilities. But even in his wildest dreams, my father could not have imagined what the next decades would bring for our organization, our league and our city of Los Angeles. I am thrilled that the true story of the Lakers will finally be shared with the world—and that we are in such capable hands with Hulu and Antoine, a director whose storytelling I've admired for years."

    The docuseries will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for his work on Training Day and Olympus Has Fallen. He also directed the Muhammad Ali documentary What's My Name?, which was produced by LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment and won a Sports Emmy for outstanding long documentary. 

    The Lakers project will look for more critical success while also trying to capitalize on the demand for sports documentaries following The Last Dance, the popular ESPN docuseries that covered Michael Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls.

