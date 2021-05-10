Updated NBA MVP Ranking: Can Anyone Catch Nikola Jokic?

1 of 6

Whittling an MVP player pool down to a final five is always tricky, but this year feels especially exhausting.

LeBron James didn't crack the quintet, which seems almost impossible when it looked for a while like this would be his award to lose. Same goes for James Harden and, to a lesser extent, Kawhi Leonard, but they just don't quite measure up to the last group standing.

James lost his candidacy to a right ankle sprain that has limited him to a pair of appearances since March 20. Harden can blame the right hamstring strain that has sidelined him for all but four minutes since March 31. At this point, Leonard might be closest to the top five, but he's close to 20 absences and might not even be having the best year by a member of the Los Angeles Clippers (Paul George, another in-the-discussion candidate).

Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic both could crack the top five by going nuclear through the final week, but they're still a half-step behind the pace. Lillard seemed to let off the gas a bit once the Portland Trail Blazers finally got healthy—if anyone had earned a breather, it was him—and now he's racing to make up for lost time. Doncic's volume is silly, but all-encompassing stats like player efficiency rating and win shares per 48 minutes liked him more last year.

Rudy Gobert might work his way onto the ballot with a credible argument as the best player on this season's best team. But the Utah Jazz work best as an ensemble, in part because there isn't major separation among their players. The degree by which Gobert is more valuable than healthy versions of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley is debatable.

Julius Randle might make some noise at the ballot box, but his year feels more like a really good story than MVP greatness. The opposite might be true for Jimmy Butler. He looks incredible (third-most win shares per 48 minutes overall), but the impact fails to impress when the Miami Heat have lagged behind expectations all season.