X

    Jayson Tatum, Evan Fournier Among Celtics Stars out with Injuries vs. Knicks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2021
    Alerted 11m ago in the B/R App

    Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum plays against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Boston Celtics will keep out much of their rotation for Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Knicks.

    The team announced a long list of inactive players:

    Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald noted Jayson Tatum and Evan Fournier are new adds to the injury report.

    The Celtics will finish seventh in the Eastern Conference regardless of the result of the final game, putting them in the play-in tournament starting Tuesday.

    Tatum already missed time this season because of an ankle injury and the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He also exited a game in early May after colliding with Jaylen Brown.

    Tatum, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game behind 45.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.6 percent shooting from deep.

    He can carry the offense for extended stretches with his ability to hit from deep and attack off the bounce, and he scored 60 points in late April. Boston doesn't have anyone who can come close to replicating his impact if he is sidelined, especially with Brown out for the season.

    Fournier, who came over at the trade deadline from Orlando, has also been valuable in recent weeks, scoring at least 15 points in seven straight games.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      10 Takeaways from Celtics-Timberwolves

      10 Takeaways from Celtics-Timberwolves
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      10 Takeaways from Celtics-Timberwolves

      Keith P Smith
      via CelticsBlog

      NBA Playoffs 2021: Known Schedule, Bracket Picture Before Final Games of Season

      NBA Playoffs 2021: Known Schedule, Bracket Picture Before Final Games of Season
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      NBA Playoffs 2021: Known Schedule, Bracket Picture Before Final Games of Season

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Celtics Still Gelling as Postseason Nears

      Celtics Still Gelling as Postseason Nears
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Celtics Still Gelling as Postseason Nears

      wjsy
      via CelticsBlog

      2021 NBA Mock Draft

      Rounding Up Expert Picks Heading into Final Day of Season

      2021 NBA Mock Draft
      NBA logo
      NBA

      2021 NBA Mock Draft

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report