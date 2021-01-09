Celtics' Jayson Tatum Reportedly Facing 10-14-Day Absence for COVID Protocols

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics could be without Jayson Tatum for up to two weeks due to the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Tatum will have to enter a quarantine period of 10-14 days.

Prior to Friday's 116-107 win over the Washington Wizards, the Celtics announced they'd be without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams due to the health and safety protocols.

This is the situation teams could face as the NBA stages its season in home cities rather than a closely monitored single site.

The league postponed the Houston Rockets' season-opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder because the Rockets didn't have enough active players available. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets might be in jeopardy:

The Celtics could be looking at a six-game stretch without Tatum.

Fulfilling a 10-day quarantine on its own would allow him to suit up against the Sixers on Jan. 20. The NBA's protocols, however, stipulate a player has to work out for two days upon completing the quarantine period. Assuming Tatum's clock started Friday or Saturday, the two-day workout window would overlap with that Jan. 20 encounter.

The 22-year-old has been excellent to start the season, averaging 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. His 43.8 percent clip from beyond the arc is also the best of his career.

The departure of Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker's absence have left the Celtics heavily reliant on Tatum and Jaylen Brown. With Tatum now out, along with the others satisfying the protocols, it could be a difficult week and change for head coach Brad Stevens.