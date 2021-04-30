    Celtics' Jayson Tatum Drops Career-High 60 Points in OT Comeback Win vs. Spurs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) competes for a loose ball with San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Good luck slowing down Jayson Tatum.  

    The Boston Celtics star went off on Friday night, scoring a career-high 60 points in the team's 143-140 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs

    Tatum finished 20-of-37 from the field, 5-of-7 from three, 15-of-17 from the charity stripe and added eight rebounds, five assists and a block. Tatum's huge performance not only tied NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird for the franchise record for points in a game, it also helped to erase a 32-point deficit. 

                  

