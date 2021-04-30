Celtics' Jayson Tatum Drops Career-High 60 Points in OT Comeback Win vs. Spurs

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Good luck slowing down Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics star went off on Friday night, scoring a career-high 60 points in the team's 143-140 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Tatum finished 20-of-37 from the field, 5-of-7 from three, 15-of-17 from the charity stripe and added eight rebounds, five assists and a block. Tatum's huge performance not only tied NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird for the franchise record for points in a game, it also helped to erase a 32-point deficit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.