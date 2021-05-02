Athletics' Jesus Luzardo Suffered Hand Injury Playing Video Game, Has Fracture

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesus Luzardo suffered a hairline fracture in his hand while going through his pregame warm-up routine (some might say).

Luzardo was playing a video game before his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday when he hit his hand on a table. Trainers cleared him to pitch, but he underwent an X-ray after the game that revealed a hairline fracture, manager Bob Melvin told reporters Sunday. Luzardo was ultimately moved to the injured list with a fracture in his pitching hand.

He lasted three innings and gave up five hits and six runs (three earned) in the 8-4 loss. The former top prospect has a 5.79 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in six starts this season.

Maybe next time he'll just opt for the classic rage quit.