Videos Emerge of Manchester United Fans' Protest After They Invade Old Trafford

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United fans stormed the pitch at Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club ahead of Sunday's match against Liverpool.

The supporters are voicing their distaste for the Glazer family, who have controlled the Premier League club since 2005.

According to BBC Sport, fans have since been removed from the field. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that the protest delayed kick-off for Sunday's match.

Manchester United fans were among the many to push back against the Super League, a breakaway competition made up of some the biggest clubs in Europe. United withdrew from the proposed league just two days after the announcement of its establishment.

Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer had been named a vice chairman of the proposed Super League but apologized to the fans after the decision to withdraw.

"In seeking to create a more stable foundation for the game, we failed to show enough respect for its deep-rooted traditions—promotion, relegation, the pyramid—and for that we are sorry," Glazer said, per Alan McGuinness of Sky News. "This is the world's greatest football club and we apologise unreservedly for the unrest caused during these past few days."

The Super League announcement was met with widespread backlash across Europe, especially in England. Chelsea supporters notably protested immediately before the club's decision to withdraw.

Arsenal fans also recently protested against owner Stan Kroenke. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are owned by Americans.

United has disappointed on the field in recent years. Even though the squad sits second in the Premier League table, this will likely be the eighth straight season without winning the title, with four finishes outside the top four coming in this stretch.

The club won the league in five of the previous seven years from 2006 to 2013, never finishing worse than second.